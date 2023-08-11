CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — After spending three seasons as the Assistant Coach at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Nick Piraino has been named the new head baseball coach at Southern Arkansas University Tech.

In 2020, Coach Piraino served as the director of player development for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and before that, he was a graduate assistant at his college, the University of Arkansas at Monticello, where he earned his bachelor of arts degree in 2017. In December of 2018, he also earned his master’s degree in physical education and coaching.

During Coach Piraino’s time at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, he assisted in leading the Boll Weevils to a pair of Great American Conference regular-season titles, working mostly with infielders and hitters. Coach Piraino was also an assistant coach for the Texarkana Twins of the Texas Collegiate League during the 2018 season.

A native of Fullerton, California, Piraino was a two-year letterwinner for the Boll Weevils in 2016 and 2017. He was part of one of the nation’s top offensive programs in 2018, with Monticello setting the school record with 79 home runs while ranking among the nation’s top-10 in home runs, slugging percentage, and runs scored.