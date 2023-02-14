CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Dr. Jason Morrison, Chancellor of Southern Arkansas University Tech, has announced his intention to resign from the university. Dr. Morrison has served the college for six years as chancellor.

Photo courtesy of Southern Arkansas University Tech

Stephanie, Brennan, and I have enjoyed our time at SAU Tech and are genuinely grateful for all the support shown us during the past six years. This move is right for my family, and I am leaving SAU Tech in a position of strength for the future. I am confident its future leaders will continue leading the college, making Tech great!

Dr. Jason Morrison

On February 13, 2023, Dr. Morrison informed the college’s staff and faculty that he had accepted the nomination for a position as president at the Trinity Valley Community College system in Athens, Texas. In accordance with Texas state law, the official announcement will take place on March 6, 2023.

The last official day for Dr. Morrison at SAU Tech will be May 31, 2023.