MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University has officially opened registration for the summer Mulerider Kids College and Teen College. Registration will remain open until April 30, 2023. Registration can also be done after the registration deadline until May 7, 2023, with a $25 late fee.

The Mulerider Kids College is a summer enrichment program available to children entering the first through sixth grades. The goal of the program is to provide participants with an exciting learning experience without the worry of grades, homework, or tests.

Photo courtesy of Southern Arkansas University

Classes will be taught by Southern Arkansas University faculty, staff, and local teachers. The Mulerider Kids College is scheduled to start on June 26, 2023, and will last for four days. Children can attend from 8 AM to 12 PM or 1 PM to 5 PM.

Tuition will be $70 per camp, and all age groups will be provided with a snack, t-shirt, and bag. Students enrolling in both morning and afternoon camps will be given lunch in the cafeteria.

The Mulerider Teen College will also take place this summer and is a three-day camp for students entering seventh, eighth, and ninth grades. The teen program is constructed to give students a fun and educational experience that is unlike a typical classroom.

The Mulerider Teen College is set to begin July 5, 2023, from 10 AM to 5 PM and it will last for three days. Tuition will be $70, which includes a t-shirt, bag, and lunch each day.