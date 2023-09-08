MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 8, 2023, officials of Southern Arkansas University celebrated a record-breaking 5,128 student enrollment for Fall 2023. The university experienced a 14% freshmen enrollment growth.

This is all the result of a tremendous team effort at SAU. We are so fortunate to have faculty and staff who are working incredibly hard to keep SAU vibrant and to help our students succeed.

Dr. Trey Berry, Southern Arkansas University President