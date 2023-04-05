EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Officials say it’s important for people to be prepared in the event of a natural disaster before those warning sirens sound off.

Tornadoes recently touched down in Central Arkansas and North Mississippi leaving devastating destruction in their path, it’s important to prepare now because waiting for those warning sirens would be too late.

Officials recommend creating their own natural disaster supply kit out of a waterproof container or bag.

A disaster supply kit is a collection of essential items, including; non-perishable food items, a flashlight, important family documents, medicine, and portable chargers to help you and your family in the event of an evacuation emergency.

Veterinarians at Pitard Animal Clinic say it’s just as important to make sure your furry friends are prepared by having a way to locate them if they happen to run away. Microchipping your pets is the most promising way for owners to get their animal back if it becomes lost during a natural disaster.

“Being prepared for your pet, to increase their chance of coming home can give you a lot more peace of mind,” explains owner Brennan Pitard.

Pitard Animal Clinic offers animal microchipping services to families as they get prepared for more severe weather.

To set up an appointment, call the clinic at (870) 863-3021.