EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community College was recently awarded the 2022 Excellence in Preservation Through Restoration Award. The school received this award for their efforts towards preservation in Arkansas through the renovation of their campus’s Thomas Administration Building.

Pictured is president Dr. Bentley Wallace and former president Dr. Barbara Jones, along with representatives from Preserve Arkansas and Taylor-Kemke Architects. (Photo courtesy of Southern Arkansas Community College)

Photo courtesy of Southern Arkansas Community College

In 2018 until 2019, the Thomas Administration Building went through renovations after being struck by lightning in 2018, causing the building to catch on fire. Fortunately, the historic building was able to be refurbished through the hard work and efforts of many people. The structure was opened by the El Dorado Public Schools in 1905 and still remains in use today.