EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — SouthArk invites students to celebrate Arts in April. There will be a few free events that will be available for students to attend. Students under 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Below are the free events that will be available to students:
- Saturday, April 15, 2023- Sketching in the Arboretum with Maria Villegas | 10 AM – 11:30 AM
- Tuesday, April 18, 2023- Silver Screen Movie Night at SouthArk Library | 6:30 PM
- Saturday, April 22, 2023- Photography Workshop in the Arboretum with Lisa Tarver | 10 AM – 11:30 AM