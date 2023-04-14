EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — SouthArk invites students to celebrate Arts in April. There will be a few free events that will be available for students to attend. Students under 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

  • Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District
  • Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District
  • Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

Below are the free events that will be available to students:

  • Saturday, April 15, 2023- Sketching in the Arboretum with Maria Villegas | 10 AM – 11:30 AM
  • Tuesday, April 18, 2023- Silver Screen Movie Night at SouthArk Library | 6:30 PM
  • Saturday, April 22, 2023- Photography Workshop in the Arboretum with Lisa Tarver | 10 AM – 11:30 AM