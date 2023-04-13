EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The SouthArk Stars Baseball team stunned the NJCAA baseball world by snapping previously unbeaten and No. 1 ranked, Louisiana State University Eunice’s 39-game win streak with a road victory on Tuesday evening.

SouthArk Stars Baseball program started two years ago, now they accomplished something that not many teams, regardless of sport, achieve by defeating LSU-Eunice 5-2.

Students are feeling the excitement from Tuesday’s win, “I’m very proud, it was a big win for them. It’s a newer program so to play a number one team this early in the years they have, it’s a big accomplishment. I’m proud to be a STAR,” said SouthArk Freshman Carly Downs.

Short-stop Clay Burrows and Outfield Roc Hawthorne were starters in Tuesday’s game, now they are back at home to share how it felt to play against the last No. 1 ranked team.

“We knew that we could compete with anyone within our game. There was no fear within the team,” explained Clay Burrows.

“We went into the game with a lot of confidence,” added Roc Hawthorne.

The Stars Baseball team moves on to play in the Region 2 Series against Murray State in a doubleheader on Thursday, April 13 at the El Dorado-Union County Recreation Complex.