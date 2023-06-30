EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 29, 2023, officials of South Arkansas College announced that its current vice president for academic affairs, Dr. Stephanie Tully-Dartez, as the institution’s president on an interim basis until Dr. Bentley Wallace’s permanent successor is selected. The decision was made in a special called meeting by the board on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Tully-Dartez has been employed at the college since 2009 in a multitude of different roles. She has held her academic affairs position since 2021, but recently served as the Vice President for Student Services on an interim basis for 10 months during the search for a person to hold that position permanently.

I’m honored to have been appointed by the board to lead our team at South Arkansas College as we search for a new president. We have made tremendous progress under Dr. Wallace’s term and we will continue our bold initiatives and innovations in the coming year. Dr. Stephanie Tully-Dartez, Interim President of South Arkansas College

According to officials, no timeline has been set for the hiring of SouthArk’s next president, who will be the college’s sixth in its 31-year history.