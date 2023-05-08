EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–SouthArk’s new catalyst training program will be offered, in person, through a 16-week non-credit course to help fill more manufacturing positions in Southern Arkansas.

The Catalyst Program is a collaborative effort between local employer partners and sponsors to provide free, pre-employment training at SouthArk for individuals interested in pursuing a career in chemical production and services. Upon successful completion of the 16-week program, each student with employment at one of five local industries.

The employer partners include Clean Harbors, Continental Carbonic Products, LANXESS, LSB Industries and Standard Lithium.

“It’s a chance to bring prosperity to South Arkansas, draw more people in, and help us grow and thrive. By these five companies coming together, we are able to do that through good employment and great career paths,” said SouthArk President Bentley Wallace.

The program consists of two phases with classes set to meet in person on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Phase one will teach soft skills and ensures applicants are ready to work collaboratively in the industry. Participants will hear presentations from each of the companies to learn more about the work completed by each.

Phase two provides ten weeks of instruction where participants learn the safety requirements and technical skills they need to enter the facilities.

“It will help the participant get the skills they need to get into the chemical, oil and gas sector. It’s a great win-win for all parties and it’s really exciting that we are offering it free because of our sponsoring partners,” said Career Accelerator Executive Director Jennifer Shroeder.

Adults, including high school seniors, looking for employment or a change in employment are encouraged to register for the program.

The program begins on May 23.

To find out more information or submit an application, click here.