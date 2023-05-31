EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Dementia and Alzheimer’s are once again in the spotlight as the former first lady of the United States, Roselynn Carter, was recently diagnosed with Dementia. Many times, families feel a direct impact from having to change their normal routine to care for their loved one.

I spoke to Rejina Hill, an El Dorado resident, who takes care of her mother Annie who’s had Dementia for the last five years.

“She’s a kid but in a adult body. It’s hard because she gets confused. I tell her to go one way but she’ll go the other. Whoever takes care of their parents that have this, it’s a job,” explained Hill.

Annie Hill just celebrated her 80th birthday in March. Some of her favorite things to do includes sitting outside on her family’s porch and hang out with other senior residents at her adult daycare center. Hill spends most of the day at the adult daycare center to give her family time to work during the day.

“She gets up at 4:30 because I have to be at work at 6 and I get her dressed, give her medicine then I get dressed and I take her to my son’s house to wait for daycare pickup. When I make it home, she’ll sit outside and when its time to come in I have to take her a bath, get her dressed, feed her and give her medicine,” said Hill.

Her daughter Rejina says taking care of her mother is a lot of work but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Just be patient and do what you got to do to take care of your parents,” added Rejina.

According to the World Health Organization, Dementia is caused by a variety of diseases and injuries that affect the brain. Alzheimer disease is the most common form of dementia, contributing to 60-70% cases.

There are currently more than 55 million people living with dementia in the world and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year.