EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–House Bill 1182 was passed by Arkansas’ House of Representatives to help alleviate the ongoing veterinarian shortage. The bill would allow vet specialists the ability to authorize a collaborative practice agreement and help bring help to veterinarians across the state.

State representatives say the bill could take a load off veterinarians practicing in Arkansas but some disagree, saying it is a temporary solution.

“We’re not doing as much as I would like to get more veterinarians to come to Arkansas,” explains Brennan Pitard, owner and Veterinarian at Pitard Animal Clinic.

Pitard is also the current Vice President of Arkansas’ Veterinary Medical Association.

Pitard studied Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana State University where he completed his studies with a contract alongside nine other students, which is the max amount that the state provides for.

He feels the best way to curb the veterinarian shortage is for the state to provide more student contracts which in turn, would encourage more to come back and start their practice in Arkansas.

“There’s not very many incentives for these students to bring these, you know, veterinarians back. We need to increase our pull back to the state.”