EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Monday, June 12, marks the 75th anniversary of signing the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act into law which allowed women to begin serving in the U.S. Armed Forces as permanent, regular members of all branches of the military.

Yolanda Ramsey now calls Southern Arkansas home but spent twenty-two years serving in the military. She explains how her dedication to serving our country paved the way for future women.

“There were a lot of challenges women in that time frame had to face to open the road even further. Carrying toolboxes out on the flight line or running the hardest mile. We really just had to step out and prove that we could do what everyone else could do,” explained Ramsey.

Ramsey joined the Armed Forces at sixteen years old. Now, looking back on her years of service, Ramsey believes serving in the military helps people mature because serving others has a positive impact on everyone who takes the opportunity.

While on deployment fighting for our country, Ramsey and her Aviation crew were involved in a serious accident which ultimately led to her retirement. Although she went through that scary experience, it made her a stronger person.

“It’ll change your life. It will make you a better person, a better citizen. It will pave the road to your success as an adult,” added Ramsey.