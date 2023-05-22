EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Seniors at El Dorado High School have put in years of hard work and dedication to make it to graduation, walk across Memorial Stadium and officially close out their high school education.

According to school officials, 340 seniors are set to turn their tassels on Monday night.

Class Valedictorian Keron Obizio explains what’s going through his mind as his high school education comes to a close.

“I enjoyed the experiences and challenges that brought me here. I’m happy there is something to show for the culmination of the effort I put in. It’s important to never forget your friends and to keep connections because they can lead you through the tough times and the great times,” EHS 2022-2023 Valedictorian Keron Obizio

Lynley Rushing is a 16-year-old who will also be turning her tassel tonight, an accomplishment many people her age couldn’t imagine at just sixteen.

“I’m really going to miss high school. I’m kinda scared of what’s to come. I’m gonna be moving away from here. And going somewhere new, so that will be different, too. I really wanna thank my parents. They’ve helped me out a lot this year,” EHS Senior Lynley Rushing

EHS graduation is set for Monday, May 22 at 8 pm at Memorial Stadium. The public is invited to attend and support over 300 Wildcat Seniors.

The clear bag policy will be in effect and all guests will be prompted to enter through metal detectors to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.

In the event of inclement weather, graduation will move to the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium. Updates regarding graduation location changes will be posted to the ESD website along with their social media platforms.

If you can’t make it in person, ESD will live stream graduation on their youtube channel which can be found by clicking here.