EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Champagnolle Landing Senior Center treated senior residents to a spring-themed festival. The festival allowed local seniors to enjoy themselves around their peers.

We’re like family here. We all care and share and love one another. So, it’s a blessing when we can come together more and more and do things like this. We realized that the pandemic did a lot when we sat down for a while. Now, we can just come together and fellowship and show that love that we have for one another.

Joann Lowery, Local resident