EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Freedom of Information Act issue has taken center stage for the current special session. Governor Sarah Sanders proposed a revision that would essentially keep her travel details private. Sanders claims this is due to safety reasons but some South Arkansas residents feel it would cause an issue with transparency.

“Transparency is key in oversight of what our government is doing day to day and it really does reflect on us to be the ones to do the oversight. If we don’t, there is no telling what could happen to us. It’s good to have open communication as a way for Arkansans to know where our money is going and being used for,” explained Rena Borden.

Borden is against the proposal but highlighted the positives within this special session.

“All parties are coming together essentially holding hands in agreement for this not to pass,” said Borden.

Arkansas lawmakers voiced their concerns over the proposed security umbrella being too broad.

The special session is set to run through Wednesday.