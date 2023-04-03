EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Regional Hospital has officially signed an agreement to acquire the Medical Center of South Arkansas. The agreement would include related businesses, physician clinic operations, and outpatient services from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems, Inc.

The South Arkansas Regional Hospital is a new, nonprofit corporation created by community stakeholders who are deeply committed to El Dorado: the SHARE Foundation, Murphy USA Charitable Foundation, the Murphy Foundation and AR Health Ventures, a non-profit organization affiliated with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Based in South Arkansas, the South Arkansas Regional Hospital shares a strong relationship with the Medical Center of South Arkansas and respects both the providers and employees. The South Arkansas Regional Hospital is intended to provide the community with more services, according to Dr. Brian Jones, President and CEO of the SHARE Foundation.

SHARE Foundation has been invested in the health of Union County since 1996. This collaboration allows us to deepen that commitment to our community by building on the quality care and services delivered by the physicians and employees of Medical Center of South Arkansas. Dr. Brian Jones, President/CEO SHARE Foundation

The facility has been upgraded and expanded with investments totaling more than $19 million since 2019, including renovations to the critical care unit, new surgical equipment, infrastructure upgrades, inpatient unit upgrades, and renovations of the kitchen, café, and community center. In the fall of last year, a new $3.5 million, 18-bed behavioral health unit was opened at the hospital to offer those in South Arkansas mental health support and resources.

The partnership between UAMS, the flagship medical organization in Arkansas, and three local foundations is an extraordinary opportunity to provide essential, world class health care and hospital services to South Arkansas, a vital element for economic stability and growth. Madison Murphy, President of The Murphy Foundation.

Once the transaction is finished, the South Arkansas Regional Hospital will collaborate with physicians on the medical staff and leadership to create future plans. There are currently plans to make capital improvements at the facility over the course of the next five years.

We are excited to be a part of this important effort to improve the health and well-being of our community, and contribute towards high impact initiatives that will shape the future of El Dorado and South Arkansas. Andrew Clyde, Chairperson of Murphy USA Charitable Foundation

UAMS Is pleased to be a part of this effort to expand health care delivery and education in this important region of our state. Through the generous support of the SHARE Foundation and others, UAMS is in the process of opening our ninth regional campus in El Dorado. The South Arkansas Regional Hospital collaboration further supports our commitment to this region and our plans to establish a primary care physician residency program in El Dorado. Statistics show that doctors are more likely to practice where they completed their training, particularly their residencies. Working together, we look forward to creating a destination in El Dorado for our graduates to make a lasting impact on the community. UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close Summer 2023. If you would like more information on the South Arkansas Regional Hospital, CLICK HERE.