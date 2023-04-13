El Dorado, AR. (KTVE/KARD) — Recently, South Arkansas Regional Hospital, formerly known as the Medical Center of Arkansas, announced it will be the new hospital entity. The new nonprofit hospital will be established through a partnership between the SHARE Foundation, the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation, the Murphy Foundation, and AR Health Ventures with the goal of enhancing and growing healthcare in South Arkansas.

South Arkansas Regional Hospital will receive funds for the initial rounds of spending to improve hospital facilities and upgrade old equipment. Additional funds will be required to provide South Arkansas with the healthcare it requires and deserves.