EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Enrollment numbers are on the rise for a South Arkansas Middle School. Officials with the El Dorado School District say there is a rising interest in learning how to be a musician.

Washington Middle School’s band enrollment rates have increased from eighty to 120.

“I’m really excited to see the growth in the numbers. I think if this keeps up then it will continue to trickle over into the junior high and high school,” said WMS Band Director, Melissa Greer.

School officials say the rising number of student enrollment is making it hard to get instruments in the hands of eager 5th and 6th-grade students.

“The biggest issue is usually we don’t want to start playing instruments until everybody has an instrument just like any supplies, I try to make sure I buy everybody supplies so no one feels left out. Having the finances to afford the smaller instruments sometimes gets in the way but we try to help them out,” explains Greer.

The middle school band is in need of instrument donations to continue their efforts.

If you or anyone you know has a used instrument that is still in good condition and willing to donate for a student to use, reach out to WMS by calling (870) 864-5032.