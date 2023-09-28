HUTTIG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 23, 2023, 48-year-old Naikia Riley will face trial for First-Degree Murder and Firearm Enhancement after he was accused of being the suspect in the shooting death of Terrance Williams, on August 6, 2021, in Huttig, Ark.

On August 6, 2021, deputies of the Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Olin Avenue in Huttig and reportedly found Williams on the ground suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the El Dorado News-Times, Riley was not present at the scene when law enforcement arrived, but turned himself in soon after. Investigators spoke with two witnesses, one of whom told authorities that Riley and Williams engaged in a confrontation due to the two having problems with one another. During the confrontation, the witness advised that they heard gunshots.

According to reports, Riley was interviewed by investigators and advised that the confrontation occurred in a neighbor’s driveway, which he had to drive through due to construction near his own driveway. Reports also mentioned that Riley told investigators that he and his brother were threatened by Williams but declined to elaborate further.

The shooting occurred when Riley allegedly exited his vehicle with his hand on a firearm and approached Williams, attempting to talk to him. According to the El Dorado News-Times, Riley told investigators that no words were spoken between the two and that he began shooting when Williams allegedly attempted to remove a pistol from a holster in his own vehicle.

The two-day trial will take place in Judge Spencer Singleton’s 13th Circuit, Division 6 courtroom.