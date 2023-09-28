STRONG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A South Arkansas man is set to face trial for Attempted Capital Murder, Kidnapping, Residential Burglary, Theft of Property, Terroristic Threatening, and Aggravated Assault after an incident took place in August 2020 in Strong, Ark.

On August 18, 2020, authorities of the Union County Sheriff’s Office were called to Hickory Street in Strong due to a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found a 39-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds and her 17-year-old daughter with at least two wounds.

Lovell Govan was then identified as the alleged shooter. Detectives learned that Govan allegedly waited in the victim’s house when she and her daughter arrived home the night prior to the shooting. Govan allegedly shot both of the victims and then held them at the home.

The third victim told deputies that she and her 4-year-old daughter stopped at the home to speak with the victims but were met at the door by Govan. He allegedly led them into the home and then pulled a gun, preventing them from leaving the home as well.

After several hours, the victim fled to a neighbor’s home to call 911 while the suspect was distracted. The other victims fled through the back door of the residence as well.

The 39-year-old victim was allegedly shot again by Govan, striking her in the face. Govan then left the area in the third victim’s vehicle. The 39-year-old victim was taken by helicopter from the Medical Center of South Arkansas (MCSA) to Little Rock, Ark. for treatment. Her daughter was also treated at a nearby hospital.

Govan was later arrested for the incident. In late 2021, a trial in Govan’s case was delayed reportedly due to the Arkansas State Hospital finding Govan was unfit to proceed; however, he was deemed fit to proceed in April 2022.

According to the El Dorado News-Times, a new trial is currently set for October 30, 2023, and October 31, 2023.