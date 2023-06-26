FORDYCE, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An south Arkansas man’s bond has been set to $250,000 after he was charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder.

On May 14, 2023, Dallas County authorities received a call from a woman who advised that her husband had been shot. Once authorities arrived, they located the victim who was suffering from approximately two gunshot wounds.

According to Camden News, the victim was airlifted to a hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. Authorities were advised by a witness that 29-year-old Michael D. Jordan of Fordyce, Ark., and the victim were involved in an altercation a few minutes prior to the incident.

Authorities then made contact with Jordan and he allegedly advised that he and the victim were feuding for several months. When Jordan arrived at the victim’s home prior to the incident, the victim allegedly flashed a firearm at Jordan, approaching Jordan’s vehicle.

Reports mentioned that Jordan left the scene and retrieved a handgun at a family member’s residence. Once Jordan allegedly retrieved the gun, he returned to the victim’s home and engaged in a shooting with the victim.

During the shooting, the victim retreated to his home. KTVE will keep you up to date as we receive more information about this incident.