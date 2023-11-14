WARREN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 13, 2023, cell phone videos surfaced on social media with what appeared to be an altercation at Warren High School. According to the Saline River Chronicle, three separate videos of the incident revealed a fight unfolding on the west side of the high school, within the tree-covered area situated between the school parking lot and the roadway.

As a result of the altercation, the Warren Police Department released a statement on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, discussing the aftermath of the incident and the arrest of the suspect, 42-year-old Baltasar Fabian-Paneda of Warren, Ark.

On November 13, 2023, the Warren Police Department arrested Baltasar Fabian-Paneda, 42 years old of Warren, and charged him with aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place at the Warren High School on Monday. Probable cause for the arrest was found by the Honorable Judge Laurie A. Bridewell and his bond was set at $25,000. After posting bond Fabian-Paneda was released from jail. Warren Police Department

On November 14, 2023, the Warren School District announced that Warren High School possibly received threats on social media.

The Warren School District was made aware of a potential threat to the Warren High School on social media. We take such matters very seriously, and our administration, in collaboration with local law enforcement, is actively investigating the situation. As a precautionary measure, we have increased our security on campus, including additional personnel and monitoring from the Warren Police Department, Bradley County Sheriff’s Department, and Arkansas State Police. We are working diligently to assess the threat’s credibility and to take all necessary actions to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time. Our students and staff’s safety and well-being are of utmost importance, and we are committed to providing a secure learning environment on all campuses in the Warren School District. Warren School District

No further details are available at this time.