EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On July 10, 2023, an El Dorado man and a Stephens woman were arrested for drug and weapon charges after law enforcement agencies executed a warrant at the Lincoln Center. According to authorities, 26-year-old Jaylen Robinson was charged with a Parole Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simultaneous Possession of drugs and firearms, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Authorities also confirmed that 21-year-old Ruby Mitchell was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearms by a Certain Person, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, and two counts of Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Deliver.

Authorities mentioned that several agencies worked together on the case. According to authorities, Robinson and Mitchell were both arrested for possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Both are currently awaiting their first appearance at the Ouachita County Detention Center.