CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 25, 2023, around 12:25 AM, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to a residence around Warren Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute with possible shots fired. Officers learned that an off-duty officer reported that approximately 13 shots were fired around Pierce Street and Mt. Holly, but no evidence of gunfire could be found.

According to Camden News, authorities arrived at a residence on Warren Avenue and were met by the homeowner who said that his son and his son’s wife were engaged in a verbal altercation. Officers made contact with the homeowner’s son, 24-year-old Daeshawn Bradley, who allegedly advised officers that he was involved in an argument with his wife and fired a gun. Bradley then went to put his infant daughter to bed and allegedly fled the scene by climbing the bedroom window.

Bradley was eventually arrested on Craig Street.