CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 9, 2023, a trooper of Arkansas State Police received a notification from a camera in his carport, which faced his patrol unit. In the video footage, a male subject was seen allegedly attempting to open the door to his cruiser while covering his hand with a shirt to conceal his fingerprints.

According to Banner News, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip on July 15, 2023, positively identifying 35-year-old Cedrick Brown of Camden, Ark. as the suspect. Brown was arrested on July 18, 2023, and freed on a $2,500 bond.

He faces two counts of Breaking and Entering.