EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 21, 2023, south Arkansas farmers gathered at the South Arkansas College in El Dorado, Ark. to learn more about resources that are available to have a big harvest. The Arkansas Land and Community Development Corporation (ALCDC) held a meeting for local farmers to hear from different agencies about program such as Financial Assistance to help.

We gave them information today. The question I asked at the end, ‘How many of you know where these resources are located?’ We saw that they didn’t know, but now we know that they know because the information was given to them. Dr. Calvin Kins, CEO of the Arkansas Land and Community Development Corporation