Huttig, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — West Fraser Timber has announced the indefinite closing of its Huttig location. This change will not only impact 140 employees… but the entire community.

The decision was made yesterday as a result of high fiber costs and soft lumber markets. This move will reduce West Fraser’s U.S. lumber capacity by approximately 270 million board feet. West Fraser expects to mitigate the impact on affected employees by providing work opportunities at other company operations.

The closure of the sawmill will take a toll on the businesses in Huttig who rely on sawmill workers for much of their business. Van Page, a city alderman and concerned citizen, tells us that she believes the shutdown will be detrimental to the community as a whole. Businesses will suffer and younger people will move out to find jobs elsewhere.

According to a press release submitted by West Fraser: