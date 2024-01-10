Huttig, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — West Fraser Timber has announced the indefinite closing of its Huttig location. This change will not only impact 140 employees… but the entire community.
The decision was made yesterday as a result of high fiber costs and soft lumber markets. This move will reduce West Fraser’s U.S. lumber capacity by approximately 270 million board feet. West Fraser expects to mitigate the impact on affected employees by providing work opportunities at other company operations.
The closure of the sawmill will take a toll on the businesses in Huttig who rely on sawmill workers for much of their business. Van Page, a city alderman and concerned citizen, tells us that she believes the shutdown will be detrimental to the community as a whole. Businesses will suffer and younger people will move out to find jobs elsewhere.
According to a press release submitted by West Fraser:
VANCOUVER, B.C., January 9, 2024 – West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (“West Fraser” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced today that it will close its sawmill in Maxville, Florida and indefinitely curtail operations at its sawmill in Huttig, Arkansas by the end of this month. Today’s decision is the result of high fiber costs and soft lumber markets.
The closure of Maxville Sawmill will impact approximately 80 employees, while the indefinite curtailment of Huttig will impact 140 employees. In aggregate this will reduce West Fraser’s U.S. lumber capacity by approximately 270 million board feet. West Fraser expects to mitigate the impact on affected employees by providing work opportunities at other company operations.
High fiber costs at Maxville and the current low-price commodity environment have impaired the ability of both mills to profitably operate. The closure of Maxville and the indefinite curtailment of the Huttig sawmill better aligns our U.S. lumber capacity with demand.
West Fraser anticipates taking restructuring and impairment charges of approximately $50 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 associated with this announcement.