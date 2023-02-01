EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.

During the arrests, authorities seized 79 grams of powder cocaine, 2,610.4 grams of marijuana, 1,011 grams of methamphetamine, 218.8 grams of crack cocaine, 829 assorted pills, 52 firearms, and $28,342.65 in cash.

Authorities confirmed that the operation took place after the El Dorado Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug bust on January 3, 2023, where six suspects were arrested on drug charges.