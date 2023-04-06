CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, 44-year-old Robert E. Davis of Camden, Ark. has been charged with 11 counts of Felony Theft by Deception valued greater than $25,000 and two counts of Felony Theft by Deception valued greater than $5,000 after he was accused of defrauding customers that used his construction business. Davis can face up to 20 years in prison for Theft by deception greater than $25,000.

According to Camden News, one of Davis’ customers advised the Camden Police Department that they met Davis during the Memorial Day weekend in 2021 and he offered his service to build the customer’s home. The construction reportedly took place from August 2021 to February 2022.

According to reports, the customer became concerned about how her money was spent due to the increase in cost and how uncertain Davis was. The customer was initially quoted a little over $161,000 and the cost of the construction rose to over $715,000.

According to reports, the customer gave Davis funds to pay subcontractors for electrical and plumbing work; however, Davis allegedly used that money to pay for a family vacation. Camden News also reported that other customers of Davis mentioned that they paid him approximately $157,000 for him to build a home, but he never started construction. The customers mentioned that Davis allegedly told them, just before he was scheduled to do construction for their home, that he decided that he was going to close his business after praying about it.

When asked about the money, he allegedly claimed that he did not have the customer’s funds. Officials subpoenaed Davis’ funds and discovered that he allegedly used the money to pay relatives, two vehicle notes, himself, and employees.

Davis was arrested and released on a $100,000 bond and he is forbidden from engaging in construction work while released.