EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 16, 2023, officials of South Arkansas College confirmed that its baseball team has arrived back on campus after winning the Region and District championship.

Photo courtesy of South Arkansas College

According to officials, an announcement will be made to inform fans about the next steps for sending the team to the NJCAA World Series.