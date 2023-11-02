El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered remarks at the National Adoption Month Kick-Off this morning at the Department of Human Services in Little Rock. Here in South Arkansas, we celebrate several families that have been changed through the gift of adoption …

“Adoption is the process by which an adult legally and permanently takes over parental responsibility for a child, and, at the same time, the rights and responsibilities of the child’s biological parent(s) or legal guardian(s) are terminated. In rare cases, an adult may adopt another adult.” – adoption.org

November marks National Adoption Month. To adopt is a powerful, life-changing event for everyone involved. There are many young ones in the area who need a family. You can look into adoption by contacting the local Department of Children & Family Services through DHS. “The Call” is another local non-profit organization that can walk you through the process of adoption.

Let’s hear from a few parents as they tell us about their adoption story including the highs and lows, and why it is important to give adoption a chance.