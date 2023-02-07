EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center’s Penguin Project will present a production of Disney’s FROZEN, Kids, a special theatrical performance for actors with special needs along with their mentors. The Penguin Project is scheduled to take the stage on February 10 and 11.

Founded by Dr. Andy Morgan in Peoria, Illinois, The Penguin Project provides children with differing needs with the opportunity to participate in a live stage production. Members of the production have various roles to choose from, ranging from starring roles to being in the ensemble. SAAC’s Penguin Project was introduced in 2016 and matches artists with mentors of similar ages who guide them through the production process from start to finish.

Photo courtesy of South Arkansas Arts Center

Many of the members that are a part of this year’s production have previously participated in Penguin Project shows at SAAC. Two members, Christian Cotton and Michael Raborn, will be performing in their fourth production with the Penguin Project.

Friday’s performance will begin at 7 PM, followed by a Saturday matinee at 2 PM, and tickets are available for $5. If you would like to purchase tickets for The Penguin Project, sponsored by Entergy, you can call the SAAC office at (870) 862-5474, visit the SAAC web site at saac-arts.org, or visit the SAAC at 110 E. 5th Street, El Dorado, Arkansas.