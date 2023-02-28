EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 5, 2023, the South Arkansas Arts Center invites the community to the Feed Me, Seymour Brunch at the Merkle Gallery. Serving will commence at 11 AM and conclude at 1 PM, and attendees are allowed to come and go as they please.

The Sunday brunch menu will consist of a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar, fruit skewers, ham and cheese rolls, egg salad, pasta salad, sweet treats, coffee, and hibiscus tea punch, along with the return of a crowd favorite, miniature tomato pies.

Photo courtesy of the South Arkansas Arts Center

During the brunch, sponsor Murphy Pitard Jewelers will be displaying a donated raffle item, the Golden Audrey necklace. Along with the Golden Audrey, the winner of this year’s raffle will be presented a live Venus flytrap, donated by All About Flowers.

Brunch guests will have the chance to try on the Golden Audrey. They can also purchase $10 raffle tickets that will be drawn onstage at the show’s final performance on March 11. Murphy-Pitard staffers will be displaying a limited-time jewelry display filled with unique items inspired by flowers, plants, and nature.

Miniature Venus Flytraps in pots painted by teachers and students at the South Arkansas Arts Center will be used as centerpieces at the tables and will be available for $25. Money raised at this event will go towards supporting the South Arkansas Arts Center’s educational opportunities.

Tickets for the brunch are $25 for adults, $10 for kids 6 to 12, kids 5 and under are free. For more information, please call the SAAC office at (870) 862-5474 or visit the website at www.saac-arts.org.