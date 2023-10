El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center (SAAC) lifted the curtain on a $2.2 million overhaul to the new and improved facility. Construction began almost a year ago and was made possible through a capital campaign consisting of donations through the Murphy Family Foundation, the Murphy USA Charitable Trust, and local art lovers.

The opening was met with enthusiasm by patrons who entered the building full of memories and ready to make new ones.