EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Washington Middle School’s 5th-grade team along with Barton Junior High’s team will represent Southern Arkansas as they compete in an upcoming National Tournament.

Back in March, both teams competed in the Regional Archery Tournament where WMS won the elementary division for the entire state and BJH placed top three in its division.

“We were lucky enough to get a lot of great students, and a lot of great support from the community that helped us buy all of the equipment we had. We went to about six extra meets that helped prepare us for regionals, where they were lucky enough and good enough to win overall. And we kept that winning streak going and we went to State in Hot Springs and they ended up winning by a pretty good amount,” explains WMS Head Coach Ethan Kelton.

“It gives the kids an outlet, especially students who are not fully athletes. They may not like basketball, they may not like cheer, but it gives them a sense of ownership and it gives them a sense of being on a team,” added Assistant Coach Evelyn Escamilla.

Washington Middle School and Barton Junior High’s Archery teams will head out to Salt Lake City on Thursday to compete in the National Archery Tournament.

KTVE/KARD wants to wish both teams good luck in their competition.