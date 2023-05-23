SMACKOVER, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Smackover-Norphlet School District announced that Coach Mike Poff reportedly passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Coach Poff was a valued member of the Smackover-Norphlet educational family and served 30 years of a 42-year career as a teacher and coach in the Smackover-Norphlet School District.

Photo courtesy of Smackover-Norphlet School District

While at Smackover and then later Smackover-Norphlet, he taught science, served as the athletic director, and coached multiple sports for both boys and girls. Coach Poff also served as head coach for boys basketball, girls basketball, golf, and softball. His teams won multiple championships, including two state championships in golf.

Funeral services are scheduled to take place at the Smackover First United Methodist Church at 10 AM on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.