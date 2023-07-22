SMACKOVER, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to court records, James Weldon Greer, 39, entered a plea in accordance with a plea agreement negotiated by his defense attorney, Gary McDonald, and deputy prosecuting attorney Carla Gibson from the 13th Circuit Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The charges against Greer initially included first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and theft.

On October 5, 2022, Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound on Lisbon Road. Deputies found the victim, William Moore, lying on the ground behind his car unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his upper chest area. Medical personnel declared Moore deceased.

According to court records, Greer told officers he heard a gunshot and saw Moore lying on the ground about 20 yards away from him on Lisbon Road. Greer told officers that he asked another person at the residence to call 911.

Further investigation uncovered security footage of Greer at Moore’s home stealing items such as a .22 pistol and a speaker. Investigators concluded that Moore had visited the residence to address Greer about the stolen items.

Investigators located the stolen pistol inside of Greer’s home and Greer was taken into custody on firearms-related charges. A witness who was inside of Greer’s residence was interviewed by investigators and told them that Moore arrived upset about the theft.

The witness claimed that she heard the two men arguing noisily outside and heard a gunshot. When investigators interviewed Greer, he allegedly confessed to taking the pistol but still claimed that he only heard a gunshot and saw Moore fall as he returned to his residence.

As Greer was questioned further, he told investigators he went outside to talk to Moore with the .22 revolver because Moore was upset. Greer said the pistol accidentally discharged during the argument.

Greer was sentenced to 30 years in prison for second-degree murder and four years for theft of property, with the sentences running concurrently. As part of the plea deal, the charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons were not prosecuted.