SMACKOVER, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 30, 2023, Smackover High School and Norphlet Middle School’s band and choir will host their Annual Spring Concert. The concert will take place at 3 PM in the Smackover High School Hobgood Auditorium.

Photo courtesy of Smackover-Norphlet School District

The theme for this year’s concert includes unity, togetherness, believing in yourself, dreaming, and imagining. Admission is free to all who attend.