El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Residents in Union County may want to find an alternate route around Industrial Road. The aftermath of an oil spill has made the street tricky to navigate – and dangerous if not careful.

Last night around 9 P.M., a company out of Shreveport called Penn Transportation was delivering oil mix to USA Recycling on Industrial Road when the accident happened. The truck hauling the mix began to spill out in a mile stretch starting at the Pumps & Power Company all the way down to the Wings of Love Family Center.

The material consists of oil mixed with different compounds used to keep drill bits loose during oil rig drilling operations. County workers were highly concerned with clearing the mixture off of the road before expected rainfall. Rainwater could mix with the oil slur causing it to expand and cause major road blockages.

The Union County Highway Department teamed up with Penn Transportation to contain the situation. The crews worked all night and into the day. Sweeper trucks moved most of the material off the road. The road is open for travel, but the County warns residents to drive carefully because the heavy rain has made the route extremely slick, even after the cleanup.