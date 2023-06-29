JUNCTION CITY, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)–Samuel Wood was a 16-year-old with strong roots in South Arkansas. His family described him as a boy who enjoyed the outdoors and always wanted to go on an adventure.

Wood’s life was tragically cut short on May 18 when he was hanging with friends on family property in Lillie, Louisiana when he was fatally shot in the head in the late night hours. Wood was first rushed to a hospital in Bernice and then airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport where he shortly passed away.



Hannah Bright is Wood’s older sister. She says her brother’s death was unexpected.

“I just talked to him 45 minutes before he was shot… He was in the best mood. We made plans for the next morning,” said Bright.

She hopes sharing his story will help bring the truth and bring justice.

“There’s more to the case I’m sure they will figure that out but I just want to help in any way that I can and I this is the one way I feel like I can help,” added Bright.

Bright even took the initiative to start a fundraiser to raise reward money for anyone willing to come forward with the truth.

“I have started a fundraiser with car decals. You will have 3 options, they will be $5 each and I’m making these myself so they will be ready the same or the following day. All proceeds will go towards an ‘award’ for whoever can come forward with accurate answers, with enough proof, to charge someone for his death,” explained Bright.

To support Bright’s car decal fundraiser, click here or reach out directly to the Facebook Page by clicking here.