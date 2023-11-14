El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 11th, an El Dorado man was shot by two unidentified suspects. Officers with the El Dorado Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating the men.

The victim’s mother, Marty Barnes, tells us that the incident that occurred last weekend was her worst nightmare. The tragic story took place on the 900th Block of West Faulkner. Officers were dispatched to a Jimmy Goad building behind Barnes’ home in response to a male being shot. Upon arrival, officers identified Daniel Lewis bleeding from the back of the head.

Barnes heard the cries of a juvenile who witnessed the event. The juvenile burst into Barnes’ home from the Jimmy Goad building to tell her about what happened. Barnes immediately dashed out back where she found her son covered in blood sprawled out over a mattress.

Barnes tells us that she continued to hold pressure on her son’s head wounds until law enforcement arrived. Police reports say that the victim lost all feelings below his neck after being shot. Reports also say that two suspects had broken into Lewis’ make-shift Jimmy Goad home where an argument took place. Both suspects were toting handguns. Witnesses say that the suspects were white males with black hoodies that covered their faces. The pair took off in a silver Honda CRV soon after shooting and beating Lewis.

Lewis is currently in Shreveport receiving care. He is on a ventilator and shrapnel is being removed from his lungs. His lungs continue to fill up with fluids. Barnes tells us that she fears that he may be paralyzed for life.

This is an ongoing story, and we will keep you updated as we learn more. At this time, no suspects have been identified. If you have any information, call the El Dorado PD Detective Division at 870-881-4810.