Photo courtesy of the City of El Dorado
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Jan 31, 2023 / 09:05 AM CST
Updated: Jan 31, 2023 / 09:05 AM CST
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 18, 2023, there will be a Serve the City event in El Dorado, Ark.
The event will begin at the Boys and Girls Club around 1 PM.
