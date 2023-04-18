CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — SAU Tech Adult Education invites the public to attend their Spring Fling. There will be two opportunities to attend Spring Fling on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Camden, Arkansas, and on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Magnolia, Arkansas. The time and address for both locations are listed on the graphic below.

Photo courtesy of Camden Area Chamber of Commerce, Camden AR

There will be free food, games, bouncy houses, and activities for guests to participate in. Visitors can also learn more about the services SAU Tech Adult Education has to offer.