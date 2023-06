EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva will host an Arkansas Learns Town Hall in El Dorado, Ark. at the El Dorado Conference Center at 6:00 PM. Members who would like to attend must RSVP to olivia.wales@governor.arkansas.go.