EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the El Dorado School District, from March 20 through March 24, the Salvation Army will be offering free sack lunches. The Salvation Army is offering these lunches as a way to provide school-aged children with meals during their spring break.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado School District

For more information, please call (870) 863-4830.