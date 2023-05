SOUTH ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, June 2, 2023, the South Arkansas Arts Center welcomes SAAC veteran Sandy Bennet and her new exhibit Through the Cracks to the Lobby Gallery at 7 PM. The artwork will hang from June 2nd through June 30th. This will be Sandy Bennett’s 4th exhibit at South Arkansas Arts Center with the last one being in 2017.

Art is my therapy. It is my everything. It’s what gets me up in the mornings and keeps me going Sandy Bennet