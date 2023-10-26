CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 26, 2023, RTX, in partnership with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, announced they will build a new $33 million manufacturing facility in East Camden, Ark., that will create 30 new jobs in the region. According to reports, the facility will produce the Tamir missile for the Iron Dome Weapon System and its U.S. variant, the SkyHunter® missile to be used by the U.S. Marine Corps and our allies.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and officials from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) and Department of Commerce met with Raytheon executives at the Paris Air Show to secure this investment. The new manufacturing facility builds on RTX’s existing production capacity at the Highland Industrial Park in East Camden.

Today’s announcement further establishes Arkansas as a leader in aerospace and defense, and our critical role in keeping America and key allies like Israel safe. I am proud that South Arkansas will serve the U.S. Marine Corps and our allies and play an even bigger role in America’s defense, while bringing more jobs and opportunity to our state. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)

This expansion will support our ability to address the needs of both current and future customers. Thanks to the unwavering support of Governor Huckabee Sanders and the Arkansas Congressional delegation, this new facility allows us to expand our presence in Camden, leverage the established defense community and workforce, and build our capacity to support the growing needs of our global customers and eventually augment Rafael’s direct support for Israeli Defense Forces. Jeff Shockey, senior vice president of Global Government Relations at RTX

This new Camden site will be the first all-up-round production facility in the US to help support the Armed Forces and allies across the globe with this highly-capable air defense missile. This new facility will allow us to expand our presence in Camden and further benefit from the resident talent and expertise of this aerospace and defense epicenter. Raytheon’s Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems and Raytheon-Rafael Area Protection Systems chairman of the board