El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), also called human respiratory syncytial virus (hRSV) and human orthopneumovirus, is contagious and causes respiratory tract infections. Infection rates are typically higher during the fall and winter months, but South Arkansas is seeing a rise in cases.

Many people consider RSV as a virus that only effects infants, but our elders are also at risk now. Professionals at the South Arkansas Regional Hospital in El Dorado tell us that adult symptoms can include cough, congestion, sore throat, headache, and fever. Infants can experience irritability, lethargy, poor feeding, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms can last 7 to 14 days, with the most severe appearing around 6 days.

According to an update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: