ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Arkansas Department of Transportation have announced full road closures are scheduled to take place from Monday, July 17, 2023, through Wednesday, July 19, 2023, on Highway 52 in Ashley County, Ark. The closure will occur from 7 AM to 7 PM.

The closures will allow crews to install underground drainage pipes at two locations near Wilmot. The road will be fully open during overnight hours.

According to officials, a detour route will be available on Highway 8 near Eudora. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.